Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. Northern Technologies International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.97.

NTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

