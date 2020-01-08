MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $781-798 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $812.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.56.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.