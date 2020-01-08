Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,415,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,104,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.