Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,029.84. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,639.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.