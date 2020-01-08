Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $6.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Deborah Ann Gero purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 837,287 shares worth $4,448,750. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 168,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $771.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

