Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

