NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $73.14 Average PT from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NuVasive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $78.96.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

