Monetha (MTH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $421,870.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.