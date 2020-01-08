Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 398,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

