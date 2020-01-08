Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.41.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares in the company, valued at $49,858,394.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $77,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

