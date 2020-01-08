Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XENE opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 78,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $100,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.