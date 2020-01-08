Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of B opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 in the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

