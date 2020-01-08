Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COG. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.