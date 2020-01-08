K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

KNT stock opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

