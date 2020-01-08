Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

