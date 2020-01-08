Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NYSE KOD opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

