Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $380.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.
ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.
ANTM opened at $299.54 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.73 and a 200-day moving average of $276.86.
In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
