Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $380.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

ANTM opened at $299.54 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.73 and a 200-day moving average of $276.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

