Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,456 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.