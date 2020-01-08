Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

JAZZ stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,456 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barnes Group Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold
Barnes Group Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold
Cabot Oil & Gas Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Cabot Oil & Gas Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
K92 Mining Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark
K92 Mining Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark
Cisco Systems Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
Cisco Systems Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences
Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences
Anthem PT Raised to $380.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Anthem PT Raised to $380.00 at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report