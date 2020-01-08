Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

