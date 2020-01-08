Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Commscope stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Commscope has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

