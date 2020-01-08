Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

