Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.