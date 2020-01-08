Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barnes Group Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold
Barnes Group Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold
Cabot Oil & Gas Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Cabot Oil & Gas Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
K92 Mining Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark
K92 Mining Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark
Cisco Systems Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
Cisco Systems Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America
Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences
Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences
Anthem PT Raised to $380.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Anthem PT Raised to $380.00 at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report