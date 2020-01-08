Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $98,788.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,364.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.01725731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.03 or 0.02921399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00571186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00693483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010768 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00384207 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,117,610,810 coins and its circulating supply is 5,209,360,810 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

