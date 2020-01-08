Mooncoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00571186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,373,378,570 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

