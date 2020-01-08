Niobio Cash Trading Up 115.6% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 115.6% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $149,803.00 and $1,526.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

