WABnetwork (WAB) Hits Market Cap of $90,967.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $90,967.00 and $5,476.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

