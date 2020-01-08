Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to “Outperform”

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,411 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

