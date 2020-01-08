Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $736.25

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $749.00.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $797.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $737.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $540.74 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

