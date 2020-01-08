Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $243.00

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,833 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $267.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

