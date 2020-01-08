SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

