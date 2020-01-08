Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) to Conviction-Buy

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

