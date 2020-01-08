KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KERING S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. KERING S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

