Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

BDX stock opened at $272.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $275.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average of $254.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,980. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

