Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Underweight”

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSLT. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at $474,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,059 shares of company stock worth $210,265. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

