Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

