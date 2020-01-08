M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MHO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

