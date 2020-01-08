NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEWT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $453.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 30.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

