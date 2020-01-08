NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NEWT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of NEWT stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $453.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $23.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 30.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.
NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
