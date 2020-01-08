UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.88 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

