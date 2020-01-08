Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at WBB Securities

WBB Securities started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. WBB Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,817. The company has a market cap of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

