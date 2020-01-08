Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

