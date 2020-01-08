Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NanoString Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

NSTG opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $774,700.20. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $136,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,589. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 314.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,572,000 after buying an additional 2,970,963 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,297,000 after buying an additional 1,416,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 166,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after purchasing an additional 962,209 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

