Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UNAM stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

