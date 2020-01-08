South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

