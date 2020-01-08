AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Shares of ANGO opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

