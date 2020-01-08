Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

