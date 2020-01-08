Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.09–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.25 million.

EXFO stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Exfo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.