HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

