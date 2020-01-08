Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dr Hoenle AG (ETR:HNL) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.55 ($51.80) and last traded at €44.50 ($51.74), approximately 5,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €44.35 ($51.57).

The firm has a market cap of $254.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €45.18 and its 200 day moving average is €49.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97.

About Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL)

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Hoenle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Hoenle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exfo Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Exfo Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
HAYS PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
HAYS PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co.
Dr Hoenle Trading Up 0.3%
Dr Hoenle Trading Up 0.3%
Investors Buy High Volume of Energizer Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Energizer Call Options
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASOS PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report