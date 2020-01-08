Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL) Trading Up 0.3%

Dr Hoenle AG (ETR:HNL) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.55 ($51.80) and last traded at €44.50 ($51.74), approximately 5,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €44.35 ($51.57).

The firm has a market cap of $254.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €45.18 and its 200 day moving average is €49.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97.

About Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL)

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

