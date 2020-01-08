Investors Buy High Volume of Energizer Call Options (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.