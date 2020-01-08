KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $129,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

